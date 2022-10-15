Left Menu

My family has long relationship with poll-bound Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

My mother fought her election from here and got elected due to the wholehearted support of the people of Ballari, Gandhi recalled while addressing a public meeting here as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.My grandmother Indira Gandhi fought from Chikkamagaluru.

PTI | Ballari | Updated: 15-10-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 18:13 IST
My family has long relationship with poll-bound Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday tried to strike an emotional chord with people of poll-bound Karnataka by recalling his family's association with the State.

He made reference to Ballari from where his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi successfully contested the Lok Sabha election in 1999.

The leader pointed out that his grandmother and late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had contested and won from Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency in 1978.

"We have a long relationship between my family and Ballari. My mother fought her election from here and got elected due to the wholehearted support of the people of Ballari," Gandhi recalled while addressing a public meeting here as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"My grandmother Indira Gandhi fought from Chikkamagaluru. So, I cannot forget that," he pointed out.

Gandhi addressed a public meeting here to celebrate the completion of 1,000 km by walk.

Senior Congress functionaries, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah, Veerappa Moily, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Congress' presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary and party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents from all the States, Karnataka MLAs, MPs, and former ministers attended the event.

The former Congress leader, who started his march on September 7 from Kanyakumari has planned to conclude his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu on January 30, 2023, covering over 3,500 km by walk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022