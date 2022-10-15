Left Menu

Congress should have launched 'Congress Jodo Yatra' : Union Minister

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said that Congress should have taken out Congress Jodo Yatra instead of a Bharat Jodi Yatra, as the party was crumbling.He said that the country was united and further strengthened under PM Narendra Modi leadership so there is no need for any Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress is fragmented.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 19:07 IST
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said that Congress should have taken out 'Congress Jodo Yatra' instead of a ‘Bharat Jodi Yatra’, as the party was crumbling.

He said that the country was united and further strengthened under PM Narendra Modi leadership so there is no need for any 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.' ''Congress is fragmented. Instead of taking out Bharat Jodo Yatra, they should take out Congress Jodo Yatra. India is better united now compared to the past and it has further strengthened under the leadership of PM Modi,'' Meghwal told reporters in Ajmer, where he had come to inaugurate public works.

Attacking Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Meghwal said that he is only concerned about saving his chair.

''Gehlot is only concerned about saving his chair, whereas Sachin Pilot is watching how to sit on the chair. In this fight, people are suffering. When there are factions in ruling party, development gets stalled,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

