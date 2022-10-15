Non-political committee, YSRCP hold rally for 3 capitals

The non-political joint action committee (JAC) and the YSRCP took out a rally named 'Visakha Ganjana' here on Saturday seeking decentralised development and trifurcation of capitals for development of Andhra Pradesh.

Despite heavy rain, a large number of people and party leaders took part in the rally. The leaders garlanded a statue of YSR.

State Industries Minister G Amanrnath said all sections of the people had supported the demands whereas the TDP Jana totally opposed the move as it does not want the development of the State equally. He alleged that the TDP leaders had bought land near Amaravathi and wanted to create the capital of the State only at Amaravathi to sell their land at a high rate.

He said the rally was the reflection of the demands of the people of this region on the formation of the executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

Non-JAC chairman H Lajipathi Rao said that after the rally, awareness sessions on the advantages of the decentralisation would be conducted at the grassroots- level too. Municipal Administration Minister B.Satyanarayana, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Tourism Minister K Roja, Health Minister V Rajani, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, former ministers, and MPs and MLAs supported the demands.

