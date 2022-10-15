Punjab BJP targets AAP govt over law & order

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Saturday attacked the AAP government saying there was no rule of law left in the state as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is busy campaigning elsewhere. He slammed the six-month-old AAP government in Punjab, saying it had failed to fulfil poll promises it made to people before the assembly polls. “Today, there is no rule of law in the state. Forces inimical to peace, brotherhood and harmony are raising their heads. Not even a single day passes without any robbery, theft etc incident. Every Punjabi is feeling unsafe,” Sharma said a press conference. He also attacked the state government for not being able to check the drug menace in the state.

“More than six months of the AAP government have passed but not even a single promise has been fulfilled,” Sharma said.

He said that CM Mann’s promise of jobs for youths was a just a hollow promise, as there were no jobs were for unemployed people anywhere in Punjab.

Ludhiana councillor Prabhjit Kaur, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Baljinder Singh, Rajesh Mishra, former councillor Sumit Malhotra, and retired Superintendent of Police Satish Malhotra too were present at the press conference with Sharma.

