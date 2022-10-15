Country will be experiencing Amrit Kal for next 25 years: Koshyari

The country will be experiencing `Amrit Kal' in the next 25 years, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said here on Saturday.

He was speaking after being felicitated by Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, a religious leader who gives discourses on the Bhagwat Katha. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is progressing and has entered the ''Amrit Kal'', he said.

Modi and other BJP leaders have used the term Amrit Kal to speak about the next 25 years of India's journey. Union Minister of State Kapil Patil was also present at the event.

