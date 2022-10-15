Left Menu

PTI Employees' Co-op Thrift and Credit Society celebrates golden jubilee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 19:36 IST
The PTI Employees' Co-operative Thrift and Credit Society on Saturday celebrated the golden jubilee of its establishment and reiterated its commitment to help all its members with dedication and sincerity.

Addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the society, its secretary Arvind Kumar Singh said that when this institution was formed in 1972, the members would get an emergency loan of just Rs 20 and a regular loan of Rs 50. Today, this loan limit has increased to Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, respectively, Singh said.

The founder executive member of the society, J C Verma, former office bearers Krishna Anand, Gautam Lumba, Sunil Sehgal and Shri Krishna were honoured on the occasion.

Addressing the AGM, Anand said this society has been run with the spirit of sincerity and honesty. ''This is why it has been able to run it in a rule-bound manner and has lived up to the expectations of the members,'' he said.

Secretary Singh assured the members that the present executive will not shy away from taking any necessary steps according to the needs of the members. He also thanked the efforts made by society president Gopal Jain and executive committee members Naresh Pal and Sunila Suneja to organise the golden jubilee programme.

