Former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud quits TRS

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-10-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 19:37 IST
Former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud quits TRS
In a setback to the ruling TRS in Telangana ahead of the crucial November 3 bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency, former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud quit the party on Saturday.

Goud told reporters in Delhi that it was a painful decision to resign from TRS and cited alleged inaccessibility of leadership and others as the reasons for his decision.

''I quit with the question as to what should I do if I cannot meet the top leader of the party. It was not for my political future,'' he said.

The former MP said he would explain the reasons for his resignation, later.

Goud, a leader from the backward classes, represented Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency during 2014-19.

A medical doctor by profession, Goud was seen as an aspirant for the ticket to contest the Munugode byelection on behalf of the TRS. Meanwhile, speculation was on that he would join the BJP.

The by-election to Munugode in Nalgonda district has been necessitated due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who joined the BJP to fight against the alleged family rule of TRS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

