Adityanath releases special postal cover on Lord Ram's exile route

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday released a set of 14 special postal covers on the route Lord Ram took to his exile.

The special cover has all the 14 places related to the 'Shri Ram Van Gaman Path' in the state, the postal department said in a statement.

''Uttar Pradesh has an important contribution in the prosperity, culture and heritage of India, and the state also played an important role in the freedom struggle. Through stamps and special covers, all these subjects are being conserved by the department of posts and carried forward for the future generations,'' Adityanath said at the 12th State Level Philatelic Stamp Exhibition 'UPHILEX-2022' here. The cover includes Ayodhya, the Tamsa river's bank, Surya Kund (Ayodhya), Sita Kund (Sultanpur), Dev Ghat (Pratapgarh), Shringverpur, Ram Joita, Maharishi Bharadwaj Ashram, Akshayvat (in Prayagraj), Sita Hills, Maharishi Valmiki Ashram, Kamadgiri, Ramshaiya, Ramghat (in Chitrakoot), the statement said.

Chief Minister Adityanath, at the event organised by the Department of Posts, also said that the postal services have a rich history, while ''philately connects the past with the present''. ''Stamps have an important place in introducing the rich and glorious history of the country and of Uttar Pradesh. For the youth, philately is a hobby as well as rich source of knowledge enhancement,'' he said. Chief Postmaster General, Uttar Pradesh Circle, Kaushlendra Kumar Sinha said that the Department of Posts is taking many steps to encourage philately. ''Philately needs to be adopted as a hobby. With this, the youth will be able to avoid mobile addiction and acquire information through philately which will enrich their knowledge,'' he said.

BJP MLAs Neeraj Bora, Amresh Kumar and Jai Devi along with exhibition jury member Prashant H. Pandya, Postmaster General SFH Rizvi, Postmaster General (Lucknow) Vivek Kumar Daksh, Postmaster General (Varanasi Region) Krishna Kumar Yadav were among those present at the event.

