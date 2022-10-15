China dials down rhetoric on Taiwan ahead of CPC Congress, says peaceful resolution first choice

China will strive with “utmost efforts” for the peaceful reunification of Taiwan and the use of force would be the last resort under “compelling circumstances”, the ruling Communist Party said on Saturday, toning down its rhetoric ahead of the key Congress.

Speaking at a press conference here, spokesman for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Sun Yeli stressed that promoting national reunification by peaceful means serves best for the Chinese nation as a whole, including the compatriots in Taiwan, and works well for the long-term stability and development of China.

“National reunification by peaceful means is the ''first choice in resolving the Taiwan question,'' said Sun.

''Peaceful reunification and 'one country, two systems’ are our basic principles for resolving the Taiwan question,'' he said ahead of the once-in-a-five-year Congress due to begin its week-long session on Sunday during which President Xi Jinping is widely expected to be endorsed for an unprecedented third five-year term, unlike his predecessors who retired.

China conducted intense military drills and fired missiles over Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile visit to the self-governing island in August which China claims as part of it under the 'one China' policy.

''We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and utmost efforts, and will create vast space for peaceful reunification,'' Sun said.

He also underscored the significance of ''not renouncing the use of force and reserving the option of taking all necessary measures''.

''That is to guard against external interference, a small handful of 'Taiwan independence' elements and their separatist moves. By no means does this target our fellow Chinese in Taiwan,'' he said, adding that the ultimate goal is to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification.

''As long as there is a slim chance for peaceful reunification, we will do our best,'' Sun said, noting that the use of force would be ''the last resort under compelling circumstances''.

On China’s deteriorating ties with the US, Sun said the two countries have more common interests than differences.

China never believes the so-called narrative that a strong country is bound to seek hegemony, and the United States should work with China to jointly tackle challenges faced by today's world, he said.

''We believe that the Chinese and American people have the wisdom, the opportunity and capability to find a way for peaceful coexistence,'' Sun said, adding that a sound and stable China-US relationship serves the common interests of the two peoples.

