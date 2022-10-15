98 per cent of TMC leaders not involved in corruption: Arjun Singh

Trinamool Congress leader and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh Saturday said due to the ''corruption of two per cent leaders-activists of the party'', the role of 98 per cent untainted leaders-members of the party have come under question in public perception.

Singh's comments assume significance in the wake of arrests of former party Secretary General Partha Chatterjee and Birbhum district TMC President Anubrata Mondal in teacher recruitment scam and cattle smuggling cases respectively in past three months.

''Our image before the masses have been dented, people are seeing us with suspicion. The party's standing has lowered a bit in the public,'' Singh, who returned to TMC from BJP earlier this year, said at a public meeting in his Barrackpore constituency.

''While not more than two per cent of TMC leaders have been found to be involved in corruption, the rest 98 per cent untainted persons are coming under public scrutiny, facing questions,'' Singh said.

He said common people are watching everything and that should be kept in mind.

''We have to come out of this situation,'' Singh, who had crossed over to the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat and returned to TMC in 2022, said.

Over a month back veteran party leader and TMC MLA from Khardah Sobhandeb Chatterjee said that ''the party has zero tolerance for those found to be involved in corrupt practices.'' ''However, majority of the party leaders and members are untainted and work for the people,'' he had said at a public meeting in his Khardah assembly seat over a month back.

