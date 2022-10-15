Left Menu

98 per cent of TMC leaders not involved in corruption: Arjun Singh

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 21:08 IST
98 per cent of TMC leaders not involved in corruption: Arjun Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh Saturday said due to the ''corruption of two per cent leaders-activists of the party'', the role of 98 per cent untainted leaders-members of the party have come under question in public perception.

Singh's comments assume significance in the wake of arrests of former party Secretary General Partha Chatterjee and Birbhum district TMC President Anubrata Mondal in teacher recruitment scam and cattle smuggling cases respectively in past three months.

''Our image before the masses have been dented, people are seeing us with suspicion. The party's standing has lowered a bit in the public,'' Singh, who returned to TMC from BJP earlier this year, said at a public meeting in his Barrackpore constituency.

''While not more than two per cent of TMC leaders have been found to be involved in corruption, the rest 98 per cent untainted persons are coming under public scrutiny, facing questions,'' Singh said.

He said common people are watching everything and that should be kept in mind.

''We have to come out of this situation,'' Singh, who had crossed over to the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat and returned to TMC in 2022, said.

Over a month back veteran party leader and TMC MLA from Khardah Sobhandeb Chatterjee said that ''the party has zero tolerance for those found to be involved in corrupt practices.'' ''However, majority of the party leaders and members are untainted and work for the people,'' he had said at a public meeting in his Khardah assembly seat over a month back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022