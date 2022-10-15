50 BJP women cadres arrested for trying to show black flags to DMK MP Raja

Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 15-10-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 21:53 IST
Over 50 BJP cadres, mostly women, were arrested on Saturday for attempting to show black flags to DMK MP A Raja for his alleged remarks against Hindu religion and women, police said.

Raja was scheduled to arrive at the airport here this evening and the BJP Women's wing members and a few others assembled at Kalapatti near the airport to show black flags to him.

The women cadres with flags raised slogans against the DMK leader and they were arrested, police said. Raja arrived by a flight and was welcomed by DMK cadres and alliance party members. Raja, the DMK deputy general secretary had recently stoked a controversy over his Shudra remark and drew the BJP's ire with the saffron party accusing him of spewing hatred against a community to appease others.

Shudras, the Nilgiris MP claimed, were insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and entry into temples.

''You are a Shudra till you remain a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain as Shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You are an untouchable till you remain a Hindu,'' Raja said while addressing a meeting of Dravidar Kazhagam here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

