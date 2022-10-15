Patnaik requests well wishers not to visit Naveen Niwas on his birthday
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requested all his friends and well wishers not to visit Naveen Niwas, his private residence, on his birthday on Sunday as he is not staying in the city on that day. An official communication received from Patnaik’s office said that: ''Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik's birthday is tomorrow, October 16th, on Sunday. However, as the Chief Minister is visiting Hyderabad on Sunday for the Make in Odisha programme, he has requested the well-wishers not to come to Naveen Niwas residence to wish him on his birthday''.
The chief minister said that he is always grateful for the love, respect and blessings of the people of Odisha, the official communication said.
