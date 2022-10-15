Get ready to work hard: Raje to BJP workers
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday called upon BJP workers to get ready for hardwork as she targeted the states Congress government over a host of issues.Raje, who visited the Shakambhari Matas temple in Sikar district to offer prayers, called upon workers to get ready and said that now is the time to work hard and shed blood and sweat.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday called upon BJP workers to get ready for hardwork as she targeted the state's Congress government over a host of issues.
Raje, who visited the Shakambhari Mata's temple in Sikar district to offer prayers, called upon workers to get ready and said that now is the time to work hard and shed blood and sweat. According to Raje's spokesperson, Raje offered prayers at the Shakambhari temple. Earlier, party workers from different places welcomed Raje. Raje targeted the Congress government of the state. She said farmers, traders, unemployed, labourers and women are all unhappy in the present regime.
