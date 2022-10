BJP against reservation for backward classes: Upendra Kushwaha

Senior JD (U) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday alleged that the BJP was against reservation for backward classes and the people of Bihar are aware of the saffron party’s stance.

He also claimed that fresh guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for creating a new teaching position are opposed to quotas. “The UGC guidelines under which higher education institutes can create a new teaching position called ‘Professor of Practice’ to hire experts from various sectors, are against reservations for backward classes. They (BJP) have already recruited 40 people under this new category… but not even a single person has been appointed as ‘Professor of Practice’ from the backward classes,” Kushwaha told reporters here.

“It’s a conspiracy of the BJP to recruit RSS sympathisers from the backdoor and deprive backward classes of their rights,” said Kushwaha, the JD(U) parliamentary board chief.

On BJP’s allegations of the Bihar government failing to comply with a Supreme Court order that led to deferment of urban local body polls in the state, he said people know that BJP is “anti-reservation and anti-backward classes”.

“Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already made it clear that fresh municipal polls will now be held in the state only after reservations for Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes, set aside by the Patna High Court, are restored,” he added.

The state election commission has deferred the polls, scheduled in two phases on October 10 and October 20, saying that fresh dates will be announced in due course.

