Updated: 16-10-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 02:28 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce, UK tabloid asks in Twitter post

A British newspaper on Friday pitted Liz Truss in a race against a lettuce, asking readers if they thought the under-fire prime minister would lose her job before the vegetable decayed.

The tabloid Daily Star set up a live feed of an unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of Truss.

