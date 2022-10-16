Biden says Jan. 6 committee testimony was 'devastating'
U.S. President Joe Biden said testimony and video from last week's Jan. 6 committee hearing, which featured congressional leadership in tense phone calls with Pentagon and White House officials, was "devastating."
Biden was speaking to reporters during a stop at an ice cream shop in Oregon as he helped campaign for Tina Kotek, who is running for Governor or Oregon.
Biden says he would not comment further on the Jan. 6 committee because he did not want to be perceived as influencing the attorney general, which he said he was not.
