Biden: UK's Truss' original economic plan was a mistake

Reuters | Portland | Updated: 16-10-2022 04:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 04:36 IST
Biden says he was not the only one who thought British Prime Minister Liz Truss' original economic plan, which has led to a steep dive in the value of the pound, was a mistake.

"I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake." He told reporters during a stop at an ice cream shop in Oregon as he helped campaign for Tina Kotek, who is running for Governor or Oregon.

The White House has refrained from commenting on Truss' problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

