Biden says Jan. 6 committee testimony was 'devastating'

U.S. President Joe Biden said testimony and video from last week's Jan. 6 committee hearing, which featured congressional leadership in tense phone calls with Pentagon and White House officials, was "devastating." Biden was speaking to reporters during a stop at an ice cream shop in Oregon as he helped campaign for Tina Kotek, who is running for governor or Oregon.

"I think the testimony and the video are actually devastating and I've been going out of my way not to comment," Biden said. Biden says he would not comment further on the Jan. 6 committee because he did not want to be perceived as influencing the attorney general, which he said he was not.

The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena the former president, a move that could lead to criminal charges if he does not comply. Thursday's meeting followed eight hearings earlier this year and one in July 2021. There were no live witnesses on Thursday, but the panel presented videotaped testimony to build a case that Trump's efforts to overturn his November 2020 presidential election defeat constituted illegal conduct, far beyond normal politics.

Thursday's vote could be the committee's last public action before the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine whether Biden's fellow Democrats or Trump's Republicans control Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)