Left Menu

Biden: Truss plan a 'mistake' amid 'worldwide inflation'

The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries. Said Biden Its worldwide inflation, thats consequential.

PTI | Portland | Updated: 16-10-2022 05:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 05:17 IST
Biden: Truss plan a 'mistake' amid 'worldwide inflation'
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden called embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss' abandoned tax cut plan a ''mistake,'' and said he is worried that other nations' fiscal policies may hurt the US amid ''worldwide inflation.'' Biden said it was ''predictable'' that the new prime minister on Friday was forced to walk back plans to aggressively cut taxes without identifying cost savings, after Truss' proposal caused turmoil in global financial markets. It marked an unusual criticism by a US president of the domestic policy decisions of one of its closest allies.

''I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake,'' Biden said on Saturday. ''I disagree with the policy, but that's up to Great Britain.'' Biden's comments came after weeks of White House officials declining to criticise Truss' plans, though they emphasised they were monitoring the economic fallout closely. He was speaking to reporters at an Oregon ice cream shop where he made an unannounced stop to promote the candidacy of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, as Democrats across the country face a tough political environment amid GOP criticism of their handling of the economy.

Biden said he was not concerned about the strength of the dollar — it set a new record against the British Pound in recent weeks — which benefits US imports but makes the country's exports more expensive to the rest of the world.

The president said the US economy ''is strong as hell.'' ''I'm concerned about the rest of the world,'' he added. ''The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries.'' Said Biden: ''It's worldwide inflation, that's consequential.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global
4
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022