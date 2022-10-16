China will accelerate building of world-class military, strong strategic deterrent - Xi
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 09:10 IST
China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.
China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military, Xi said in a speech before some 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.
