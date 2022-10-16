PM Modi greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 09:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday. Odisha CM and Biju Janata Dal president Patnaik turned 76 on Sunday.
''Birthday wishes to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people,'' Modi said in a tweet.
