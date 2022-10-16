Xi: China will never renounce the right to use force over Taiwan
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the right to use force.
Xi made the comments in his opening speech at the ruling Communist Party's 20th party congress in Beijing.
