China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots - Xi
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2022 09:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 09:25 IST
China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots and China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing.
"One country, two systems" is the best system for Hong Kong and must be adhered to in the long run, Xi said in a speech to around 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.
