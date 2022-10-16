Odd News Roundup: Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce, UK tabloid asks in Twitter post

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce, UK tabloid asks in Twitter post

A British newspaper on Friday pitted Liz Truss in a race against a lettuce, asking readers if they thought the under-fire prime minister would lose her job before the vegetable decayed.

The tabloid Daily Star set up a live feed of an unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of Truss.

(With inputs from agencies.)