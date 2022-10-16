Odd News Roundup: Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce, UK tabloid asks in Twitter post
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce, UK tabloid asks in Twitter post
A British newspaper on Friday pitted Liz Truss in a race against a lettuce, asking readers if they thought the under-fire prime minister would lose her job before the vegetable decayed.
The tabloid Daily Star set up a live feed of an unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of Truss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Truss
- Liz Truss
- Daily Star
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Liz Truss's "destructive" plans have angered environmental groups – here’s why
UK's Truss meets Danish counterpart, discuss Nord Stream 'sabotage'
UK PM Truss admits ‘disruption’ but insists ‘iron grip’ on finances
UK PM Truss says cabinet was not informed of plans to scrap top rate of tax
UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries