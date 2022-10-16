Left Menu

Vigilance Bureau arrests ex-Punjab minister for offering Rs 50 lakh bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Punjab arrested former minister Sundar Sham Arora for offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Bureau.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 16-10-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 11:13 IST
Vigilance Bureau arrests ex-Punjab minister for offering Rs 50 lakh bribe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Punjab arrested former minister Sundar Sham Arora for offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Bureau. According to a press note from Vigilance Bureau Punjab, an FIR has been registered against the former minister under section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act on the statement of AIG, Vigilance Bureau, Flying Squad, Punjab Manmohan Kumar.

Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab Varinder Kumar said that AIG Manmohan Kumar complained that Arora met him on October 14 and offered him Rs 1 crore for getting favour in a vigilance enquiry registered against him. The Vigilance Bureau chief further added that the former minister has offered to pay Rs 50 lakh on the next day i.e. October 15 and the balance amount at a later date.

He informed that the AIG has apprised the chief director who has ordered to register a bribery case against Arora. In this case, Arora has been arrested and Rs 50 lakh has been recovered from him. Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022