FACTBOX-Key Xi quotes at China's 20th Communist Party Congress

Here are key quotes from President Xi Jinping's speech on Sunday opening the 20th congress of China's ruling Communist Party, a week-long event where he is widely expected to win a third leadership term and cement his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. COVID-19

"In the face of the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus, we have adhered to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, adhered to dynamic zero-COVID, carried out the people's war, the overall war and defensive war against the epidemic, protected the people's life safety and physical health to the greatest extent, and achieved major positive results in the overall prevention and control of the epidemic, and economic and social development." TAIWAN

"In the face of serious provocations from separatist activities by Taiwan independence forces and interference in Taiwan affairs by external forces, we have resolutely waged a major struggle against separatism and interference, demonstrating our strong determination and ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence." "We persist in striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity. However, there is no commitment to renounce the use of force and the option to take all necessary measures is retained."

"The historical wheels of the rejuvenation of the nationalities are rolling forward and the complete reunification of the motherland must be realised and can certainly be realised." ECONOMY

"Promote fair opportunities, increase the income of low-income people, expand middle-income groups, standardise the order of income distribution and standardise wealth accumulation mechanisms." "Ensure the safety of grain and energy resources and important industrial chain supply chains."

"We must build a high-level socialist market economic system, adhere to and improve the basic socialist economic system, unswervingly consolidate and develop the public ownership system, unswervingly encourage and support the development of the privately owned economy, give full play to the decisive role of the market in the allocation of resources, and give better play to the role of the government." "Accelerate the establishment of a housing system with multi-subject supply and multi-channel guarantee for both rent and purchase."

SELF-RELIANCE "Accelerate the implementation of innovation-driven development strategies, accelerate the realisation of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance ... resolutely win the key core technology battles ... accelerate the construction of the world's important talent centre and innovation high evaluation, and strive to form a comparative advantage of international competition for talents."

"Consolidate the foundation of food security in an all-round way, firmly adhere to the red line of 1.8 billion mu (1.2 million square km, 460,000 square miles) of arable land, and ensure that the rice bowl of Chinese is firmly in their own hands" CORRUPTION

"We have rectified some stubborn diseases that have not emerged for many years ... and achieved an overwhelming victory in the anti-corruption struggle, and comprehensively consolidated and eliminated the serious hidden dangers existing within the party, state and army." "Corruption is the biggest cancer that harms the vitality and combat effectiveness of the party, and anti-corruption is the most thorough self-revolution. As long as there is the soil and conditions for corruption, the fight against corruption will not stop for a moment. "

IDEOLOGY "We, a Marxist party with more than 96 million members, are even more united. Through continuous struggle, we have realised the thousand-year-old dream of the Chinese nation of moderate prosperity."

"We must strengthen our sense of hardship, adhere to the bottom-line thinking, be prepared for danger in times of peace, prepare for a rainy day, and be ready to withstand major tests of high winds and high waves." FOREIGN POLICY

"We have comprehensively promoted major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics ... and unswervingly opposed any unilateralism, protectionism and bullying. We have promoted the construction of a new type of international relations, actively participated in the reform and construction of the global governance system. China's international influence, appeal and shaping power have been significantly improved." HONG KONG

"In the face of the turbulent changes in the situation in Hong Kong, we have effectively exercised the power of comprehensive control over the Special Administrative Region in accordance with the constitution and the Basic Law, implemented the principle of patriots governing Hong Kong and achieved a major turning point in the situation in Hong Kong from chaos to governance." POPULATION

"We will establish a policy system to boost birth rates and pursue a proactive national strategy in response to population ageing." ENVIRONMENT

"Deeply promote the energy revolution, strengthen the clean and efficient use of coal, accelerate the planning and construction of a new energy system, and actively participate in addressing climate change and global governance."

