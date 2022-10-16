PM Truss has the confidence of the government - City Minister
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has the confidence of the government, City Minister Andrew Griffith told Sky on Sunday.
"Liz Truss has got the support of the government," he said when asked if Truss's position was safe after the recent turmoil in financial markets triggered by her economic plans. "It's really important at this time that we have stability."
