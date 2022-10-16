Left Menu

PM Modi greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday. Responding to the prime ministers wishes, Patnaik tweeted, Grateful to honourable Prime Minister Shri narendramodi Ji for calling up and wishing me on my birthday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 15:50 IST
PM Modi greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday. Patnaik, who is the president of the Biju Janata Dal, turned 76 on Sunday.

''Birthday wishes to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people,'' Modi said in a tweet. Responding to the prime minister's wishes, Patnaik tweeted, ''Grateful to honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for calling up and wishing me on my birthday. Heartfelt thanks for your kind gesture.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022