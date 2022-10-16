PM Modi greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday. Responding to the prime ministers wishes, Patnaik tweeted, Grateful to honourable Prime Minister Shri narendramodi Ji for calling up and wishing me on my birthday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday. Patnaik, who is the president of the Biju Janata Dal, turned 76 on Sunday.
''Birthday wishes to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people,'' Modi said in a tweet. Responding to the prime minister's wishes, Patnaik tweeted, ''Grateful to honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for calling up and wishing me on my birthday. Heartfelt thanks for your kind gesture.''
