PM Modi greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday. Patnaik, who is the president of the Biju Janata Dal, turned 76 on Sunday.

''Birthday wishes to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people,'' Modi said in a tweet. Responding to the prime minister's wishes, Patnaik tweeted, ''Grateful to honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for calling up and wishing me on my birthday. Heartfelt thanks for your kind gesture.''

