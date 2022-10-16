Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 15:50 IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu underwent a cataract surgery at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) here on Sunday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, he said in a statement.

Murmu, 64, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

''...Murmu underwent cataract surgery today.... Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital," it said.

