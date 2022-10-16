Left Menu

Gujarat polls: BJP opts for micro-management, appoints leaders from other states as district in-charges

They will share their feedback on the seats allocated to them with the partys central leadership and also coordinate with the local leaders, one of the sources said.BJPs national general secretary Vinod Tawde has been given the responsibility of Vadodara and Chhota Udaipur districts.

The BJP is going for micro-management of the Assembly seats in Gujarat by roping in its national office-bearers and experienced poll managers from various states and assigning them a district each, sources said on Sunday.

Besides those from neighbouring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also given responsibilities to leaders from Uttar Pradesh for managing its election campaign in Gujarat, the sources in the saffron party told PTI.

''These leaders are experienced election managers. They will share their feedback on the seats allocated to them with the party's central leadership and also coordinate with the local leaders,'' one of the sources said.

BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde has been given the responsibility of Vadodara and Chhota Udaipur districts. Similarly, Anand and Jamnagar districts have been assigned to two other national general secretaries of the party -- CT Ravi and Tarun Chugh.

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra has been assigned the Banaskantha seat and Swatantra Dev Singh, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, has been given the responsibility of Kutch district.

Arvind Singh Bhadoria and Inder Singh Parmar -- both ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government -- have been given the responsibilities of Bharuch and Kheda respectively.

Nitin Nabin, a BJP leader from Bihar, has been given the charge of Surat, which has a substantial migrant population.

The central leadership of the party has specifically asked its leaders from the Rajasthan unit to focus on the 46 Assembly constituencies adjoining the Rajasthan-Gujarat border, the sources said.

BJP MLA from Rajasthan Narayan Singh Dewal has been appointed as the coordinator of the leaders who will be deputed from the state to poll-bound Gujarat.

The saffron party is eyeing to break the Congress's record of winning 149 Assembly seats in Gujarat under the leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki and set a new benchmark.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a new entrant in the high-stakes election in Gujarat, the state where the BJP has been in power for 27 years.

