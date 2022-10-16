AAP has broken records of corruption set by Cong: BJP chief J P Nadda

Left Menu

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP government in Delhi has become synonymous with scams and broken the records of corruption set by the Congress, BJP president J P Nadda alleged on Sunday.He also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will trounce the AAP in the MCD election and thereafter, in the Delhi Assembly polls.The AAP has become a party of scams.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 15:52 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has become synonymous with scams and broken the records of corruption set by the Congress, BJP president J P Nadda alleged on Sunday.

He also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will ''trounce'' the AAP in the MCD election and thereafter, in the Delhi Assembly polls.

''The AAP has become a party of scams. It has broken all records of corruption set by the Congress. It needs to go,'' Nadda said at the ''Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan'' held at the Ramlila Maidan here ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, which are likely to be held in December.

The BJP chief said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had promised to provide a clean government in Delhi, ''but it has committed scams in the excise department, in the purchase of DTC buses, in the construction of toilets and in the Delhi Jal Board''.

''Five of their MLAs are out on bail,'' he added.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had said he would enforce prohibition in Delhi if his party came to power, but opened liquor shops in every neighbourhood after the AAP formed its government in Delhi, Nadda said.

''The BJP will trounce the AAP in the MCD polls and thereafter, in the Assembly election. Tell the people of Delhi about the AAP's corruption,'' he told BJP workers.

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the goal of ''sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas''.

''Other political parties are afraid of holding rallies at the Ramlila Maidan due to its sheer size. But even a workers' conference of the BJP is enough to fill the ground. The BJP is the only party in the country that has a mass base,'' he said.

When other political parties had restricted themselves to video-conferences, the workers of the saffron party had committed themselves to serving the people of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nadda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

