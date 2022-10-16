Left Menu

Huge BJP wave in Gujarat, party will break all records this time: Anurag Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 15:53 IST
Huge BJP wave in Gujarat, party will break all records this time: Anurag Thakur
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said there is a ''huge BJP wave'' in Gujarat and this time the party will break all previous records and will once again form the government in the state.

He also said the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ''come back to power in 2024'' by winning more than 400 parliamentary seats.

Addressing BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Malvan village in Gujarat's Valsad district, Thakur said it was under the leadership of Modi that Hindu symbols were honoured and Ram temple in Ayodhya became a reality.

''There is a huge BJP wave in Gujarat and this time the party will break all records,'' Thakur said on Saturday addressing a meeting during the yatra.

Attacking the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, he alleged that earlier an ''Italian woman'' used to ''insult'' the prime minister now ''an Italia is insulting his mother''.

Though he did not name either, the apparent targets of his tirade were Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was born in Italy, and the AAP's Gujarat unit head Gopal Italia.

''Earlier an Italian woman used to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now an Italia is insulting his mother,'' the Union minister of youth affairs and sports said.

Gujarat did not accept this ''insult'' earlier and it will not accept it now, he said, adding ''Gujarat will give a befitting reply''.

On Sunday, Thakur hailed Prime Minister Modi for launching digital banking units and said it will further ease the process of banking for the general public.

