Himachal polls: AAP to declare candidates on all seats soon

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party will declare all its candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in the next two-three days, party state in-charge Harjot Singh Bains said on Sunday. The voting for the 68 assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled to take place on November 12 while the counting will take place on December 8.

The AAP has already declared its candidates on four seats, Bains, who is also Punjab minister, told reporters.

