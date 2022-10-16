Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra: 4 persons suffer "minor electric shock" while tying flags to a pole

The Congress on Sunday said four persons suffered a minor electric shock near Moka here, while tying flags to a pole, for the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala visited the injured at hospital, where they are recovering, and the party has announced Rs one lakh financial help to all four.An unfortunate incident occurred during the Yatra today.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 16:06 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra: 4 persons suffer "minor electric shock" while tying flags to a pole
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday said four persons suffered a ''minor electric shock'' near Moka here, while tying flags to a pole, for the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala visited the injured at hospital, where they are recovering, and the party has announced Rs one lakh financial help to all four.

''An unfortunate incident occurred during the Yatra today. A few of our friends suffered an electric shock while tying flags to a pole. They have been tended to in the Civil Hospital, New Moka, Ballari. I am happy to see that they have not suffered any major injuries, and their morale continues to remain high,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Noting that those injured were immediately helped and taken care of, and their safety and health prioritised, he said, ''I would like to take this opportunity to tell all those involved in the Yatra to take safety precautions and utmost care while they go about fulfilling their duties as we forge ahead in our mission to unite India. '' The 17th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka began at Sanganakallu here this morning and will end at Bennikallu.

Earlier, Surjewala in a tweet said, ''Today, an unfortunate incident happened in yatra when 4 persons got minor electric shock near Moka town in Ballary. Sh. Rahul Gandhi deputed me and Nagendra, MLA to visit the Civil Hospital. God is kind as everyone is fine. INC will give ₹1 Lakh financial help to all four.'' PTI KSU SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022