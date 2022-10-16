Left Menu

PTI | Ballari | Updated: 16-10-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 17:12 IST
Rahul Gandhi to cast vote for Cong Prez election in Karnataka
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, will cast his vote for the party's Presidential election at the Yatra's campsite in Sanganakallu here.

Polls to the party's highest post is scheduled for October 17, and the result will be declared on October 19.

''There've been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates,'' Ramesh said in a tweet.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is pitted against veteran Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge in this polls for the post of AICC President.

The 17th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka today began at Sanganakallu here this morning and will end at Bennikallu.

