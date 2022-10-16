Left Menu

AAP doing 'pressure politics' ahead of Sisodia's questioning: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 17:58 IST
The BJP on Sunday accused the AAP of doing ''pressure politics'' following the CBI's summons to Manish Sisodia and alleged he was more of a ''corrupt collection agent'' of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal than deputy CM.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also hit out at Kejriwal, who he alleged was ''kingpin'' of scams his ministers are accused of, for comparing the action against Sisodia and another minister Satyendar Jain with what the British did to Bhagat Singh.

''Arvind Kejriwal these days compare himself to god and his ministers with freedom fighters. Kejriwal should be ashamed to do so as his corrupt ministers are filling his coffers while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for country,'' Bhatia alleged.

With the AAP claiming Sisodia will be arrested on Monday, when he has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in the alleged excise scam, Bhatia said the party should refrain from ''pressure politics'' against probe agencies.

Kejriwal should stop giving certificates to others, he said.

''If you are so much scared of probe agencies, then you should not have done corruption. Sisodia is less a deputy chief minister and more a corrupt collection agent of Kejriwal,'' he alleged.

The BJP spokesperson also made light of the Aam Aadmi Party's claim that the central agencies' actions against its leaders were politically motivated because of its poll campaign in Gujarat.

The AAP's performance has been dismal in most state polls and people have often rejected them, he said.

''The 'paap' party's corruption in framing excise policy has already been exposed after they withdrew it,'' Bhatia claimed.

The CBI has summoned Sisodia for questioning on Monday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital, officials said.

The federal probe agency has asked the him to appear before it at its headquarters here at 11 am, they added.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sisodia said: ''CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate.'' PTI KR SMN

