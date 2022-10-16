Amit Shah lays foundation stone for terminal building and expansion of Gwalior airport; says Cong stalled public schemes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation for the new terminal building and expansion of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior city and accused the erstwhile Congress government of stalling welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh. He appealed to people to re-elect Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, going to polls in November of next year.

“Madhya Pradesh had experienced Congress rule once. Now the elections are on the anvil again. Don't repeat the mistake. Believe in Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and vote for BJP”, Shah said after laying the foundation for the Rs 446-crore expansion of the airport and launching a Rs 4,300-crore project under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Shah alleged the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government, which remained in power for 15 months till March 2020, stalled welfare projects including the PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission, which were meant for the poor.

After becoming chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan expedited these projects to compensate for the loss that occurred during the Congress regime, he said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and CM Chouhan were present on the occasion.

The new terminal building will have an area of 20,000 sq metres as compared to the existing 3,500 sqm, an official said.

After the expansion, the airport will have the capacity to park 13 planes as against the existing capacity for three aircraft, the official said.

Scindia said the area of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport will go up to 180 acres from the existing 25 acres after expansion.

A cargo terminal and four aerobridges will be constructed in the airport, which will also showcase the heritage of the Gwalior-Chambal region, said Scindia, the grandson of the late Rajmata Vijayaraje, a key BJP leader and one of the highest royal figures of Gwalior.

After the expansion, the airport will have the capacity to park 13 planes as against the existing capacity for three aircraft, the official said. Shah later inaugurated ''Gatha Swaraj ki-Maratha Gallery'' gallery at Scindias' Jai Vilas Palace in the city.

