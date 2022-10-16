Left Menu

Amit Shah lays foundation stone for terminal building and expansion of Gwalior airport; says Cong stalled public schemes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation for the new terminal building and expansion of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior city and accused the erstwhile Congress government of stalling welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 16-10-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 18:45 IST
Amit Shah lays foundation stone for terminal building and expansion of Gwalior airport; says Cong stalled public schemes
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation for the new terminal building and expansion of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior city and accused the erstwhile Congress government of stalling welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh. He appealed to people to re-elect Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, going to polls in November of next year.

“Madhya Pradesh had experienced Congress rule once. Now the elections are on the anvil again. Don't repeat the mistake. Believe in Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and vote for BJP”, Shah said after laying the foundation for the Rs 446-crore expansion of the airport and launching a Rs 4,300-crore project under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Shah alleged the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government, which remained in power for 15 months till March 2020, stalled welfare projects including the PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission, which were meant for the poor.

After becoming chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan expedited these projects to compensate for the loss that occurred during the Congress regime, he said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and CM Chouhan were present on the occasion.

The new terminal building will have an area of 20,000 sq metres as compared to the existing 3,500 sqm, an official said.

After the expansion, the airport will have the capacity to park 13 planes as against the existing capacity for three aircraft, the official said.

Scindia said the area of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport will go up to 180 acres from the existing 25 acres after expansion.

A cargo terminal and four aerobridges will be constructed in the airport, which will also showcase the heritage of the Gwalior-Chambal region, said Scindia, the grandson of the late Rajmata Vijayaraje, a key BJP leader and one of the highest royal figures of Gwalior.

The new terminal building will have an area of 20,000 sq metres as compared to the existing 3,500 sq m, the official said.

After the expansion, the airport will have the capacity to park 13 planes as against the existing capacity for three aircraft, the official said. Shah later inaugurated ''Gatha Swaraj ki-Maratha Gallery'' gallery at Scindias' Jai Vilas Palace in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022