AAP activists detained as protests against killing of Kashmiri Pandit rocks Jammu

Several activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were detained Sunday as political parties and social groups staged protests at different places here to protest the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

AAP activists led by senior leaders including District Development Council (DDC) member T S Toni, Maharaj Krishan Yogi and Amrit Wattal staged a protest outside the Press Club here but were baton charged and briefly detained by police.

An AAP spokesperson claimed several activists were injured in the police action.

''We had assembled to lodge our protest against the innocent killings and to expose the BJP-led government for its failure in ensuring a safe and secure atmosphere in the valley,'' the spokesperson said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a serious security situation but the government seems ''least concerned'' and the only thing it is doing is to peddle ''lies of normalcy''.

A large group of Congress activists led by working president Raman Bhalla also staged a protest here against the unabated target killings by the terrorists in the valley.

Reacting to the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, Bhalla alleged that the government has failed on all fronts.

''There is an exodus of hope from Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said, adding the Narendra Modi led government made tall claims about eradicating terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir but the result on ground is ''big zero''.

''The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is getting worse with every passing day and both Kashmir and Kashmiriyat are in danger. No one knows where the BJP, which has been doing politics in the name of Kashmir for years, is missing nowadays,'' Bhalla said.

Local activists of Shiv Sena led by their president Manish Sahni also staged a protest outside their headquarters in the city against the killing of Bhat and demanded Rs 2 crore compensation to his family besides a government job to his wife.

''The proxy government of the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir has miserably failed in restoring peace and security to Hindus and other minorities,'' Sahni alleged, demanding resignation of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his ''failure to restore peace and security'' in Kashmir.

Groups of Kashmiri Pandits also staged protests outside the Raj Bhavan and several other places against the killing and demanded immediate relocation of their community members from the valley.

