TN govt fully involved in corruption, alleges Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday trained its guns on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, alleging that it was involved in corruption and ignored the development of the poor.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said the DMK was so scared of the Centre that it was not even affixing the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the central government schemes in the state.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 75 Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort referred to corruption free India. I think the people of Tamil Nadu also want a corruption free Tamil Nadu. And when we talk of corruption free Tamil Nadu we cannot trust the government, which is fully engaged in corruption,'' Goyal said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of stalls of central government schemes for public outreach and beneficiaries meeting here.

Continuing his tirade against the ruling DMK, Goyal said, ''the government is fully engaged in corruption... completely not taking up the developmental works for the poor but, doing development work of their son and son-in-law.'' ''there is no place for family politics and there is place for karya kartas (in the BJP).'' ''We cannot have two or three families running the state. The karya kartas present all over Tamil Nadu should raise and take care of the state. We will finish corruption and will give good governance,'' he assured.

The DMK government was 'so scared' of the Prime Minister that they would not allow people to affix photograph of him in any of the Centre's welfare schemes since people will start liking Narendra Modi after seeing his image, he alleged.

Alleging that the state government was trying to prevent all the central government schemes from reaching the poor, he urged his party workers to making sure all the schemes go to the right beneficiaries.

Charging the state ministers with using 'foul language' while criticising Modi, Goyal said, ''He is not Prime Minister of one party, he is the Prime Minister of the country.'' ''Have you ever heard me or (BJP Tamil Nadu President) Annamalai using abusive language even while addressing the DMK leaders?'' he asked the gathering.

''We may have political differences but, we respect the mandate of the people and the constitutional position.'' Goyal, who is on a day-long visit to the city, also met students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here and urged them to innovate and contribute to India's growth story.

''Bold vision, Big Ambition. India offers the unbeatable combination of talent, scale and skill to the world,'' the Union Minister said in his official micro-blogging site.

Later, at the Exporters' Conclave organised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, he asked the exporters to contribute with a sense of duty and commitment towards the growth of the country.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 8.5 years has changed the way of working and the mindset of the government.'' he said.

The PM has focused on introducing 'Ease of Doing' business and a friendly approach between government and other stake holders, he said.

