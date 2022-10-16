Khattar, Bishnoi rule out any strain in ties with JJP, say alliance govt running smoothly

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and senior BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi have ruled out any strain in ties with alliance partner JJP and asserted that the state government was running smoothly.

Days before BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi filed his nomination papers for the November 3 Adampur by-election, the JPP, which is led by former MP Ajay Singh Chautala, had expressed unhappiness over not finding any mention in the banners and posters put up as part of the campaigning. The BJP had maintained that the party at that time had not officially released any posters, banners or hoardings.

Khattar, who was interacting with reporters after listening to public grievances in Faridabad on Sunday, was asked if there was any strain in relationship with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

''...We are running our government in a very good manner in coordination with our allies. We will win the Adampur bypoll with a very good margin,'' he replied.

On October 10 too, Khattar when asked about some JJP leaders complaining that pictures of their leaders have not been give a space in the posters put up for campaigning in Adampur for the bypoll, had told reporters in Panchkula that these posters may have come up at local level and had not been officially released by the party.

Khattar had also asserted that both parties will form a common strategy for the bypoll, adding ''we will jointly fight these election''.

Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala also said the alliance will continue.

Speaking to reporters after a party meeting in Panchkula on Sunday, he said JJP national chief Ajay Singh Chautala had also said that the party will follow the ''alliance dharma''.

To a question whether he was unhappy over the poster issue, Dushyant Chautala said, ''I had said in Faridabad earlier and I reiterate what our national president (Ajay Singh Chautala) had said in Hansi after the bypoll was announced that we will follow the alliance dharma''.

He said state JJP chief Nishan Singh was present when the BJP candidate filed his nomination for the Adampur bypoll.

In future too, wherever we are called (by the BJP) as an alliance partner, our party's representation will definitely be there, said Dushyant, who is son of JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala.

''As far as the poster issue is concerned, I don't think this is an issue which brings any change in the way we think (about the alliance with BJP),'' he said.

''We are a party organisation which follows a very positive approach and I want to assure that in future too, this alliance will continue strongly,'' he added.

The bypoll to Adampur was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi, father of Bhavya Bishnoi (29), resigned as the MLA from the seat and switched sides from the Congress to the BJP. Bhavya Bishnoi had also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

Interacting with reporters in Hisar on Sunday, Kuldeep Bishnoi, when asked if Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will join campaigning, replied, ''He should come''.

''From the party side too, we will send him a request that he should come as Bhavya is a joint candidate of the BJP-JJP combine and he should come,'' he said.

Kuldeep Bishnoi was also asked about the JJP not seen engaged in campaigning and whether there is any strain in alliance, or is it because of past political rivalry between the Bhajan Lal and Devi Lal families that Dushyant and other senior leaders of the party were maintaining a distance.

To this question, he replied, ''No, there is no such thing. Our alliance is very good and there is no strain.'' ''When Bhavya filed his nomination, JJP state president Nishan Singh was present and JJP district president and other leaders also came over for lunch at my residence...We are fighting this election jointly and we will win,'' Bishnoi said.

While Kuldeep Bishnoi is younger son of former Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is a great grandson late Devi Lal, a former deputy prime minister.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Brijendra Singh, the son of a senior BJP leader, JJP's Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya, who was then with the Congress, contested against each other. Brijendra had won the seat as the BJP swept all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the parliamentary polls.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, where the Adampur seat is currently vacant, the BJP has 40 MLAs and the Congress 30.

The JJP, which is an ally of the BJP, has 10 legislators, while the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party have one each. Seven MLAs are independents. The HLP and six of the independents are supporting the BJP-JJP government.

The JJP had extended support to the BJP when the saffron party fell short of a majority in the Assembly after the 2019 polls. Later, independents and the HLP also extended support.

