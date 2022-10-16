AAP has broken records of corruption set by Cong: BJP chief JP Nadda

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has become synonymous with scams and broken the records of corruption set by the Congress, BJP president J P Nadda alleged on Sunday.

Reacting to it, the AAP said the BJP's 15-year-long tenure in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is ridden by ''misgovernance and maladministration'' and that Nadda had no achievement to talk about.

Nadda asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will ''trounce'' the AAP in the MCD election and thereafter, in the Delhi assembly polls.

''The AAP has become a party of scams. It has broken all records of corruption set by the Congress. It needs to be packed off lock, stock and barrel,'' Nadda said at the BJP's ''Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan'' held at the Ramlila Maidan here ahead of the MCD polls, which are likely to be held in December.

The BJP chief said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had promised to provide a clean and healthy government in Delhi ''but it has committed scams after scams in the power and excise departments, in the purchase of DTC buses, in the construction of classrooms and toilets and in the Delhi Jal Board... Kejriwal has ruined Delhi''.

The court has sent three AAP MLAs, including a minister, in jail. Five of their MLAs are out on bail. That is their record, he added.

''We need to keep in mind that people who have been oscillating between jail and bail are MLAs in the AAP,'' Nadda said. ''They wanted to bring in Lokpal Bill, sat on hunger strike, made lofty statements of giving a healthy administration. They are now even embarrassing those who had an unhealthy government,'' he said. Chief Minister Kejriwal had said he would enforce prohibition in Delhi if his party came to power, but has opened liquor shops in every neighbourhood after his party formed government, Nadda said.

There are no principals in 745 schools run by the Delhi government, while 70 per cent of such schools do not teach science and commerce to students, he alleged.

''We fail to understand how you will make poor children doctors. Spreading lies and giving false figures to people has become your nature, Kejriwalji,'' the BJP chief said.

Delhi had 6,600 buses when Kejriwal became chief minister and he promised to increase the tally to 11,000 but it has reduced to 3,680, Nadda said. ''The BJP will trounce the AAP in the MCD polls and thereafter, in the assembly election. Go door to door and tell the people of Delhi about the AAP's corruption,'' he told BJP workers.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj in a statement said: ''The BJP is nothing more than a failure in Delhi; they are forfeiting the fight for MCD even before the elections.'' The saffron party has only given mountains of garbage to Delhi in its 15-year-long stint in the MCD, he said.

''The BJP wants to build 16 more garbage mountains to further push Delhi towards doom. The AAP is standing firm, we won't let BJP ruin Delhi,'' the statement read.

BJP chief Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the goal of ''sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas''.

''Other political parties are afraid of holding rallies at the Ramlila Maidan due to its sheer size. But even a workers' conference of the BJP is enough to fill the ground. The BJP is the largest party in the world and the only party in the country that has a mass base,'' he said.

When other political parties ''went into the ICU'' and their leaders restricted themselves to Twitter and video-conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic, the workers of the BJP committed themselves to serving the people of the country, Nadda said.

He said people in the US, the UK and Europe still have masks on. ''Modiji gave not one but two COVID-19 vaccines within nine months to the country and this is the reason you are sitting close to each other without wearing a mask. So far, 219 crore vaccine doses have been administered,'' Nadda said. The BJP chief said the trifurcation of the MCD led to a shortage of funds, but the Delhi unit of the party kept working tirelessly.

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as chief minister. It was reunified by merging three civic bodies -- North, South and East Municipal Corporations -- through the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Nadda said that the Modi government gave a health cover of Rs 5 lakh a year to 10.74 crore poor families across the country under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, but the AAP government did not implement it in Delhi.

Also, the Kejriwal government has not been able to build a single hospital in the capital so far, he added.

''Take any scheme of the Modi government -- Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ujala Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Startup India, Standup India -- these are aimed at strengthening Dalits, poor people, women, youngsters, farmers and the deprived sections of the society,'' Nadda said.

In a veiled attack on the Gandhi family, he said the Congress has been reduced to a party of ''brothers and sisters''. For the MCD polls, ''Panch parmeshwar'' or five workers in each booth have been appointed by the BJP in Delhi over the last 45 days. There are around 13,800 polling booths in the national capital.

PTI GVS GJS ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)