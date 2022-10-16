Following are the top stories at 9.15 PM Top Stories: DEL47 DEF-RAJNATH India will give befitting reply to anyone who tries to cast evil eye on it: Rajnath New Delhi: India has never tried to hurt any country, but a befitting reply will be given if anyone tries to cast an evil eye on it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, amid a lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

NATION: BOM35 MP-MBBS-3RD LD SHAH Hindi MBBS textbooks launch: Medical education in Hindi will help students overcome inferiority complex of not knowing English, says Amit Shah Bhopal: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday termed the beginning of imparting medical education in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh as ''historic'', which will enhance the abilities of students and also allow them to overcome the ''inferiority complex'' of not knowing English.

DEL64 PM-HINDI-MBBS Medical education in Hindi will bring big positive change: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the beginning of medical education in Hindi will bring a big positive change in the country.

DEL69 JK-2NDLD PM-BANK-UNITS PM Modi dedicates 75 Digital Banking Units to nation Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation 75 Digital Banking Units, including two of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, via video-conferencing.

BOM30 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-KEJRIWAL-RALLY Gujarat wants 'new engine government' not 'double engine' one: Kejriwal Bhavnagar: Taking a dig at the BJP-led Central government, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Gujarat doesn't want a ''double-engine government'' but a ''new engine'' government.

DEL68 BJP-3RDLD NADDA AAP has broken records of corruption set by Cong: BJP chief JP Nadda New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has become synonymous with scams and broken the records of corruption set by the Congress, BJP president J P Nadda alleged on Sunday.

DEL66 CONG-BJP-LD VIDEO BJP puts out animation video of Rahul on Bharat Jodo Yatra, Cong slams it as frustration, desperation New Delhi: The BJP and the Congress engaged in a battle of videos on Sunday with the ruling party putting out an animation video of Rahul Gandhi to take a dig at the Bharat Jodo Yatra and its rival then posting one taking a swipe at the ''unfulfilled promises'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DEL67 CONG-LD-THAROOR Tharoor's 'netagiri' jibe at Kharge camp on eve of Cong president polls Lucknow: Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor on Sunday took a veiled dig at the Kharge camp saying some colleagues were ''indulging in 'netagiri' and telling party workers'' that they know whom Sonia Gandhi wants elected.

MDS15 TN-STALIN-HINDI-LD-MODI Stalin flays ''Hindi for jobs proposal'' of Parliamentary panel, writes to PM Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday staunchly opposed what he called a Parliamentary panel's ''recommendation'' that for specific jobs, aspirants should have learnt the Hindi language.

MDS10 TN-DMK- LS POLLS Goal is to win 2024 LS polls, help form non-BJP govt at Centre: Stalin Chennai: The DMK's first goal is to emerge victorious in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment as well in the 2024 Parliamentary election, party President and Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Sunday.

BOM34 MP-SHAH-2NDLD AIRPORT Amit Shah lays foundation stone for terminal building and expansion of Gwalior airport; says Cong stalled public schemes Gwalior (MP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation for the new terminal building and expansion of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior city and accused the erstwhile Congress government of stalling welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh.

BOM16 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-AAP-CANDIDATES AAP releases fifth list of 12 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for 12 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections due this year-end.

MDS21 AP-JANA SENA-POLICE Vizag police keep Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan shut in hotel room Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam police on Sunday said they have served a notice on Telugu film star and Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan as his supporters allegedly attacked ministers, civilians and police officials at the local airport. BOM32 CG-DEPUTY SPEAKER-2ND LD DEATH Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi dies of heart attack Kanker: Chhattisgarh Assembly's Deputy Speaker and ruling Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi died on Sunday following a heart attack, party leaders said.

LEGAL: LGD6 SC-LIVE STREAMING SC to hear plea of Govindacharya on safeguarding copyright over live streamed court proceedings New Delhi: The Supreme Court would hear on Monday a plea of former RSS idealogue K N Govindacharya that the copyright of live streamed apex court proceedings cannot be surrendered to private platforms like YouTube.

LGD5 SC-ST STEPHENS SC to hear St Stephen’s plea against HC order on DU admission policy on Monday New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of ST Stephen's College against a Delhi High Court order which had asked it to follow the admission policy of the Delhi University.

LGD4 JK-NGT-SEWAGE-COMPENSATION NGT directs J-K admin to pay Rs 35 cr compensation for discharge of sewage into Doodh Ganga, Mamath Kull Srinagar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to pay a compensation of Rs 35 crore for discharge of untreated sewage into Doodh Ganga and Mamath Kull streams.

