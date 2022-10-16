Lt Governor shouldn't hold darbar at Raj Nivas: ex-CM

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy said on Sunday that the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has no powers either under the Government of Union Territory Act or Rules to receive grievance petitions from people at the darbar in Raj Nivas.

She has announced that every first and third Saturdays in a month people could meet her on prior appointment and the meet was called `Open House.` She held the first meet last Saturday and 20 petitions were received from the public at that meeting, official sources said.

Narayanasamy said there was a clear verdict in a case relating to Puducherry delivered by the Supreme Court in 2019 which stated that a Lt Governor ''cannot interfere in the routine activities of an elected government and cannot also take decisions independently.'' The court ''unequivocally pointed out that a Lt Governor cannot act independently and should be bound by decisions of the elected government,'' he said. He further said when a difference of opinion arose between the Lt Governor and the government, the issue could be forwarded to Union Home Ministry for its decision.

Narayanasamy said that by holding darbars on Saturdays at Raj Nivas, Tamilisai Soundararajan is interfering in the powers and privileges of the elected government.

