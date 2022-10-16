Left Menu

Gujarat Assembly polls: AIMIM names candidates for two seats in Ahmedabad, Surat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-10-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 21:53 IST
Gujarat Assembly polls: AIMIM names candidates for two seats in Ahmedabad, Surat
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Sunday announced the names of two candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, taking the total number of seats covered by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party to five.

The announcement of the candidature of Shahnawazkhan Pathan from Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Abdul Bashir Shaikh from Limbayat in Surat was made on the official Twitter handle of Owaisi.

AIMIM will provide a strong independent political voice to the people of Gujarat, Owaisi further tweeted.

The party has fielded its state chief Sabir Kabliwala, a former Congress MLA, from Jamalpur-Khadia in Ahmedabad, its Dalit face Kaushika Parmar from Danilimda (SC) seat and Wasim Qureshi from Surat-East. In 2012, Kabliwala had contested from Jamalpur-Khadia, which has nearly 60 per cent Muslim population, as an Independent after he was a denied ticket by the Congress, which fielded Samirkahn Pathan.

The division of votes may have led to Bharatiya Janata Party's Bhushan Bhatt winning.

In 2017, Kabliwala had withdrawn his candidature in support of Congress candidate Imran Khedawala, who won the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financial situation: Diplomat

Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022