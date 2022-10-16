Left Menu

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik turns 76; President, PM extend wish

Heartfelt thanks for your kind gesture. Patnaik on Saturday had urged his well-wishers and supporters not to visit his residence here to wish him on his birthday as he would be in Hyderabad.I am always indebted to the people of Odisha for bestowing their love and affection on me, said the Chief Minister in a message to his well-wishers.Meanwhile, the ruling BJDs youth and student wings observed Patnaiks birthday as Seva Divas by organising blood donation, plantation and organ donation camps.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-10-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 22:48 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik turned 76 on Sunday, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing him.

Patnaik, also the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), however, spent the day in Hyderabad where he had gone to participate in an event ahead of the Make in Odisha Conclave.

Birth Day wishes for Odisha’s five-time chief minister poured in from different corners of the country.

While internationally known sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created an artwork at Puri sea beach, Patnaik received wishes from almost all Union ministers, chief ministers and the who is who in Indian politics.

President Murmu rang up the chief minister to greet him on his birthday.

In a tweet, Patnaik said, “Heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu Ji (@rastrapatibhvn) for calling up and wishing me on my birthday.” Taking to Twitter, the PM also wished for Patnaik’s long and healthy life.

“Birthday wishes to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people,” tweeted Modi.

Patnaik, in a Twitter post, said, “Grateful to honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for calling up and wishing me on my birthday. Heartfelt thanks for your kind gesture.” Patnaik on Saturday had urged his well-wishers and supporters not to visit his residence here to wish him on his birthday as he would be in Hyderabad.

“I am always indebted to the people of Odisha for bestowing their love and affection on me,” said the Chief Minister in a message to his well-wishers.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJD’s youth and student wings observed Patnaik’s birthday as “Seva Divas” by organising blood donation, plantation and organ donation camps. The party workers also distributed fruits among patients in various hospitals.

A party release said as many as 16,983 units of blood were collected under the BJD’s Jiban Bindu programme on the occasion.

Patnaik was born to Biju Patnaik and Gyan Patnaik in Cuttack on October 16, 1946.

