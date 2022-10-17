Opposition uses minorities as "vote bank", alleges Brajesh Pathak Dy CM, Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday while addressing a meeting of 'Pasmanda Muslims' organized by BJP Minority Morcha referred to the Muslim community (Minority) as 'Tej Patta' (Bay leaf) and indicted all the opposition parties of using them as a 'vote bank'. "Congress, Samajwadi, and other parties misled you (Muslims) and used you as a vote bank. PM Modi has given you your rights. You've been given free houses, LPG cylinders, and benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and Jan-Dhan Yojana", Deputy CM addressed. Adding that the Bhartiya Janta Party takes everyone along.

Brajesh Thakur while addressing the Pasmanda Muslims said, "All of you must have had biryani once. And we know Biryani cannot be made without 'bay leaves'. "And till the biryani is not cooked, we keep the bay leaves with care", Deputy CM said further.

"If you go to the market to buy spices for Biryani preparation, we take the spices of Biryani (cinnamon, black pepper, cardamom) and definitely take bay leaves", he added. "After the Biryani is cooked, we eat the black pepper and the rest of the spices but throw away the 'bay leaves' in the garbage. This is what the opposition parties have done to you", Brajesh Pathak underlined.

"My brothers of the Pasmanda Community, this is what has been happening in the country post-independence. You were made a mere 'bay leaf' only after taste and were let off by taking votes", Deputy CM said further. Earlier, it was reported that the BJP was planning to launch a massive outreach program after the monsoon session of parliament to expand its political base.

During the BJP's national executive meeting in Hyderabad, PM Modi asked party leaders to undertake 'Sneh Yatras' to bridge the differences between the party and people from some deprived sections, especially, the Pasmanda (OBC) Muslims. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)