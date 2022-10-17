Left Menu

PM wishes Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 08:22 IST
PM wishes Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his birthday.

''Birthday wishes to Punjab CM Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,'' Modi said in a tweet.

Mann, who is from the Aam Aadmi Party, turned 49 on Monday.

