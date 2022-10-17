PM wishes Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his birthday.

''Birthday wishes to Punjab CM Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,'' Modi said in a tweet.

Mann, who is from the Aam Aadmi Party, turned 49 on Monday.

