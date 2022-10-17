UK's Hunt brings forward fiscal announcement to Monday
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 10:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will announce tax and spending measures on Monday, two weeks earlier than previously scheduled, the finance ministry said as Hunt tries to turn around a loss of confidence in the government's fiscal plans.
"The Chancellor will make a statement later today, bringing forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability," the Treasury said.
"He will also make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House of Commons
- Treasury
- Hunt
- Jeremy Hunt
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US STOCKS-Wall St slides as rising Treasury yields snuff out stock rally
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq jumps 2% at open as Treasury yields ease
US STOCKS-Wall St futures jump as Treasury yields retreat
US STOCKS-Wall St futures jump as Treasury yields retreat