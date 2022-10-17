UK's Hunt brings forward fiscal announcement to Monday

New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will announce tax and spending measures on Monday, two weeks earlier than previously scheduled, the finance ministry said as Hunt tries to turn around a loss of confidence in the government's fiscal plans.

"The Chancellor will make a statement later today, bringing forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability," the Treasury said.

"He will also make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon."

