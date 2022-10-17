Left Menu

Cong Prez polls: Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to vote in Karnataka

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 11:02 IST
Cong Prez polls: Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to vote in Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Voting in the Congress Presidential election is underway on Monday in Karnataka, where party leader Rahul Gandhi and one of the candidates for the top post Mallikarjun Kharge, will be casting their votes.

Kharge, a Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka is pitted against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in the polls to the party's highest post.

Rahul Gandhi will cast his vote in a meeting room container converted into a polling booth at the Bharat Jodo Yatra camp site in Sanganakallu in Ballari district, while Kharge will vote at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru.

About 40 other Bharat Yatris, who are PCC delegates, will also be casting their votes at the camp site in Sanganakallu between 10am and 4 pm today, which as been declared as ''Rest Day'' for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Results of the election will be declared on October 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022