Cong presidential poll: Rajasthan CM casts his vote

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday cast his vote at the party office here for the Congress presidential poll. There are 414 delegates in the state who will be casting votes.Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the post of AICC chief.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-10-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 11:29 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday cast his vote at the party office here for the Congress presidential poll. He also tweeted a picture of him casting the vote. The voting began at 10 am and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra, chief whip Mahesh Joshi, ministers BD Kalla, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh and several other delegates also cast their votes. Two booths have been set up in the PCC office for voting from 10 am to 4 pm. There are 414 delegates in the state who will be casting votes.

Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the post of AICC chief.

