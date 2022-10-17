Cong presidential poll: Rajasthan CM casts his vote
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday cast his vote at the party office here for the Congress presidential poll. There are 414 delegates in the state who will be casting votes.Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the post of AICC chief.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday cast his vote at the party office here for the Congress presidential poll. He also tweeted a picture of him casting the vote. The voting began at 10 am and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra, chief whip Mahesh Joshi, ministers BD Kalla, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh and several other delegates also cast their votes. Two booths have been set up in the PCC office for voting from 10 am to 4 pm. There are 414 delegates in the state who will be casting votes.
Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the post of AICC chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Exchange of ideas among Cong prez poll candidates can have beneficial effects for party: Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor.
Open to idea of public debate between Congress prez poll candidates, will evoke people's interest in party: Shashi Tharoor to PTI.
Nehru-Gandhi family has held, will always hold special place in hearts of Congress party members: Shashi Tharoor to PTI.
There is unemployment, inflation is rising; all promises of BJP remain unfulfilled: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge.
In line with 'one person, one post' principle, I resigned as Leader of Opposition in RS on day of nomination: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge.